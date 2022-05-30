New Group of Prisoners Freed in Egypt

ALBAWABA - Cairo has just announced the release of new Egyptian prisoners. These include journalists Khaled Ghuneim and translator Kholoud Said.

العفو الرئاسي: مصر تفرج عن دفعة جديدة من السجناء من بينهم المترجمة خلود سعيد والصحفي خالد غنيمhttps://t.co/SwVRxBaUYq — BBC News عربي (@BBCArabic) May 30, 2022

The news has been trending on the social media for the last 24 hours. The release is part of a presidential decree. This is the second patch of people to be release.