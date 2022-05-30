New Group of Prisoners Freed in Egypt

ALBAWABA - Cairo has just announced the release of new Egyptian prisoners. These include journalists Khaled Ghuneim and translator Kholoud Said.
The news has been trending on the social media for the last 24 hours. The release is part of a presidential decree. This is the second patch of people to be release.
A new group of prisoners will be released within 24 hours, said Mohamed Abdel Aziz, a member of the presidential pardon committee and deputy human rights commissioner for the Coordination of Youth Parties and Politicians (CPYP)https://t.co/8dz7uLzBX5— Egypt Today Magazine (@EgyptTodayMag) May 29, 2022
