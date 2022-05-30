New Group of Prisoners Freed in Egypt

  1. Home
Published May 30th, 2022 - 10:04 GMT
ALBAWABA - Cairo has just announced the release of new Egyptian prisoners. These include journalists Khaled Ghuneim and translator Kholoud Said.

The news has been trending on the social media for the last 24 hours.  The release is part of a presidential decree. This is the second patch of people to be release.


