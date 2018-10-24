New Iraq Premier Presents Cabinet to Parliament, Wednesday, Shia Cleric Rejects Secret Ballot
Iraq’s firebrand Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Wednesday rejected a secret vote in parliament on the new cabinet lineup.
“The people want to reform the system through an honest government with independent technocrats supervised by the prime minister-designate without pressure from parties and blocs," al-Sadr tweeted.
Prime Minister-designate Adil Abdul-Mahdi is scheduled on Wednesday to announce his government and its program for approval by parliament.
Earlier this month, Barham Salih, Iraq’s newly elected president, assigned Abdul-Mahdi with forming the new government.
The prime minister-designate is allegedly backed by spiritual leader of Iraqi Shia Muslims Ali al-Sistani.
Abdul-Mahdi has served as the finance minister in the caretaker government and the oil minister from 2014 to 2016.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
- Khatami's Full Cabinet Approved By Parliament Vote of Confidence
- Iraq’s parliament gives PM deadline to unveil new government
- Iran’s Parliament Continues Debate on Proposed Cabinet Ministers
- Iraq: Maliki's party endorses Abadi
- British MP Galloway: Americans losing in Iraq and Lebanon is on brink of civil war