New Iraq Premier Presents Cabinet to Parliament, Wednesday, Shia Cleric Rejects Secret Ballot

Iraq’s firebrand Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Wednesday rejected a secret vote in parliament on the new cabinet lineup.

“The people want to reform the system through an honest government with independent technocrats supervised by the prime minister-designate without pressure from parties and blocs," al-Sadr tweeted.

Prime Minister-designate Adil Abdul-Mahdi is scheduled on Wednesday to announce his government and its program for approval by parliament.

Earlier this month, Barham Salih, Iraq’s newly elected president, assigned Abdul-Mahdi with forming the new government.

The prime minister-designate is allegedly backed by spiritual leader of Iraqi Shia Muslims Ali al-Sistani.

Abdul-Mahdi has served as the finance minister in the caretaker government and the oil minister from 2014 to 2016.

