New Israeli army chief visits Bahrain

ALBAWABA - Israeli army new chief of staff Herzi Halevi has just paid a visit to Bahrain to attend a two-day regional security conference it was revealed.

His secret visit was accidently revealed by a Bahraini newspaper Akhbar al-Khaleej as it published a photo of Halevi meeting with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and other, unnamed, senior officials and leaders from around the region according to the Jerusalem Post.

Israeli army chief secretly visited Bahrain this week for meetings with regional defense chiefs; visit revealed in local newspaper but not publicized in Israel; meetings focused on “regional security”, no specifics provided (@ynetalerts) — Israel Radar (@IsraelRadar_com) February 10, 2023

The visit is trending on the social media as first revealed by Israeli journalist Ravid Barak of Axios and the Walla website which also spoke of a regional conference under the US Army Central Command that was attended by senior military commanders from Arab countries.