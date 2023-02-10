  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. New Israeli army chief visits Bahrain

New Israeli army chief visits Bahrain

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published February 10th, 2023 - 05:46 GMT
New Israeli army chief (L)
Israel's incoming military chief Herzi Halevi (L) stands next to his outgoing counterpart Aviv Kochavi (R), as the latter leaves following an honour guard ceremony at the Israeli Defence Ministry in the mediterranean city of Tel Aviv, on January 16, 2023. Halevi was appointed Israel's new military chief of staff in a ceremony hosted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli army new chief of staff Herzi Halevi has just paid a visit to Bahrain to attend a two-day regional security conference it was revealed. 

His secret visit was accidently revealed by a Bahraini newspaper Akhbar al-Khaleej as it published a photo of Halevi meeting with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and other, unnamed, senior officials and leaders from around the region according to the Jerusalem Post.

The visit is trending on the social media as first revealed by Israeli journalist Ravid Barak of Axios and the Walla website  which also spoke of a regional conference under the US Army Central Command that was attended by senior military commanders from Arab countries. 

 

 


© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...