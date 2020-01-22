New Lebanese Premier Hassan Diab Holds First Cabinet Session Amidst Protests

Highlights
Cabinet will focus on forming a ministerial committee.
Ministers in Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s new government convened at Baabda Palace Wednesday morning for their first Cabinet session.
During the session the Cabinet will focus on forming a ministerial committee that will be responsible for drafting the new government’s ministerial statement.
Speaking to local media ahead of the session Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said that he was “optimistic” about the new government.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2019, The Daily Star. All rights reserved.