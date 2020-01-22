  1. Home
New Lebanese Premier Hassan Diab Holds First Cabinet Session Amidst Protests

Published January 22nd, 2020 - 10:18 GMT
Lebanese President Michel Aoun (C) heads the first meeting of Prime Minister Hassan Diab's (3rd-L) newly constituted government at the presidential palace in Baabda east of capital Beirut on January 22, 2020. (AFP/ File Photo)
Lebanese President Michel Aoun (C) heads the first meeting of Prime Minister Hassan Diab's (3rd-L) newly constituted government at the presidential palace in Baabda east of capital Beirut on January 22, 2020. (AFP/ File Photo)
Highlights
Cabinet will focus on forming a ministerial committee.

Ministers in Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s new government convened at Baabda Palace Wednesday morning for their first Cabinet session.

During the session the Cabinet will focus on forming a ministerial committee that will be responsible for drafting the new government’s ministerial statement.

Speaking to local media ahead of the session Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said that he was “optimistic” about the new government.

 

