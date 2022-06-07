  1. Home
New Tunisian Constitution Does Not Include Any Reference to Islam

ALBAWABA - The new Tunisian Constitution that is still under study, being prepared and under draft form does not have any reference to Islam as a religion. 

 Sadiq Belaid, the coordinator of the National Consultative Commission for the Preparation of the Constitution of the "New Republic" said, and as quoted by AFP, he would present to Tunisian president Qais Saied a draft constitution that would not including mentioning Islam as the religion of state. 

 

 


