New Tunisian Constitution Does Not Include Any Reference to Islam

ALBAWABA - The new Tunisian Constitution that is still under study, being prepared and under draft form does not have any reference to Islam as a religion.

🗣️ #الصادق_بلعيد: "مشروع الدستور التونسي الجديد لن يأتي على ذكر للمرجعية الإسلامية"



وقال منسق الهيئة الوطنية الاستشارية لإعداد دستور "الجمهورية الجديدة" إنه سيعرض على #قيس_سعيد مسودة لدستور لن تتضمن ذكر الإسلام كدين للدولة، بهدف التصدي للأحزاب ذات المرجعية الإسلامية.#تونس 🇹🇳

Sadiq Belaid, the coordinator of the National Consultative Commission for the Preparation of the Constitution of the "New Republic" said, and as quoted by AFP, he would present to Tunisian president Qais Saied a draft constitution that would not including mentioning Islam as the religion of state.