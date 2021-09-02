New York Announces State of Emergency Amid Heaving Rains, Floods

Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, has declared on Wednesday a state of emergency over record-breaking rain and flooding.

BREAKING: New York City's mayor declares state of emergency amid record-breaking rain and flooding — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) September 2, 2021

Blasio described the situation as "historic weather event" where heavy the rain across the city is causing floods and dangerous conditions on the roads.

Multiple videos and photos have been taking over the social media showing heavy floods covering up New York banning normal movement in the city.

This is Staten Island, New York City pic.twitter.com/3w20jZ5Jib — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 2, 2021

A video released for Staten Island in New York City shows half of street-cars appearing while the other half fully covered with huge floods as rescue forces are battling hatsh conditions to save people locked on roads.