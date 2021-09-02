New York Announces State of Emergency Amid Heaving Rains, Floods

  1. Home
Published September 2nd, 2021 - 06:50 GMT
New York covered with huge floods and heavy rain
A police officer drives past flooded cars abandoned on the Southern State Parkway following heavy rains and flash flooding August 13, 2014 in Islip, New York. Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images/AFP
New York declared state of emergency.

Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, has declared on Wednesday a state of emergency over record-breaking rain and flooding.

Blasio described the situation as "historic weather event" where heavy the rain across the city is causing floods and dangerous conditions on the roads.

Multiple videos and photos have been taking over the social media showing heavy floods covering up New York banning normal movement in the city.

A video released for Staten Island in New York City shows half of street-cars appearing while the other half fully covered with huge floods as rescue forces are battling hatsh conditions to save people locked on roads.

