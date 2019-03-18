New Zealand PM Promises to Tighten Gun Laws After Terror Attack

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media during a press conference at the Justice Precinct in Christchurch on March 16, 2019. (AFP/ File)

New Zealand’s prime minister on Monday announced to introduce reforms in gun laws in the country, following the Friday’s terrorist attacks on two mosques that left at least 50 people killed in Christchurch.

"The reality is that after 1.00 p.m. on Friday, our world changed forever and so will our laws," Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference, aired by state-run Television New Zealand.

Ardern said the details of the changes will be announced next week.

"This ultimately means that within 10 days of this horrific act of terrorism we will have announced reforms which will, I believe, make our community safer," Ardern said.

"If we are to ensure the safety of Muslims and others... we have to be alive to the fact there are those who do not share our values of openness,” she added.

Donation campaign ongoing

Meanwhile, online fundraising campaigns for the victims of the Christchurch attacks are ongoing.

Two websites have so far raised nearly 8 million New Zealand dollars ($5.5 million).

Campaign at givealittle.co.nz raised 5.9 million New Zealand dollars ($4 million), while launchgood.com collected 2 million New Zealand dollars ($1.4 million).

According to New Zealand's local media, celebrities including Madonna, Ashton Kutchner and Ben Stiller also pledged thousands of dollars of donation for the victims.

Stuff.co.nz said singer Madonna pledged to donate 27,000 New Zealand dollars ($18,500), while actors Ashton Kutchner and Ben Stiller each pledged 1,460 New Zealand dollars ($1000).

At least 50 people were killed when a terrorist opened fire on worshippers during Friday prayers last week at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch city in the South Island of New Zealand.

