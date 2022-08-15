New Zealand Wants to Train Ukrainian Soldiers

  1. Home
Published August 15th, 2022 - 10:02 GMT
Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank on a road in the Donetsk region on August 13, 2022, amid the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP)
Prime Minister Ardern says Wellington will keep supporting Ukraine against Russia

New Zealand on Monday announced sending 120 more defense force personnel to the UK to train Ukrainian soldiers.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said these security personnel will train the Ukrainian soldiers as part of an international effort to help Kyiv defend itself.

“New Zealand has been clear that we will continue to answer the call of Ukraine for practical support as they defend their homeland and people against Russia’s unjustified invasion,” said Ardern.

“We know that one of the highest priorities for Ukraine right now is to train its soldiers, and New Zealand is proud to stand in solidarity alongside a number of other countries to answer that call,” she added.


In May, New Zealand also deployed its 30 security personnel to the UK to help train the Ukrainian soldiers.

However, the country's Defense Minister Peeni Henare said that New Zealand’s troops will not enter Ukraine and will conduct training of soldiers in the UK.

This article is adapted from its original source.

