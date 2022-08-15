New Zealand Wants to Train Ukrainian Soldiers

New Zealand on Monday announced sending 120 more defense force personnel to the UK to train Ukrainian soldiers.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said these security personnel will train the Ukrainian soldiers as part of an international effort to help Kyiv defend itself.

“New Zealand has been clear that we will continue to answer the call of Ukraine for practical support as they defend their homeland and people against Russia’s unjustified invasion,” said Ardern.

In April, Putin signed a decree on introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems "unfriendly" - EU countries, Norway, Switzerland, Denmark and Iceland, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ukraine, and many more.https://t.co/ueV7YOStzJ — ArianaGic/АріянаҐіць (@GicAriana) August 15, 2022

“We know that one of the highest priorities for Ukraine right now is to train its soldiers, and New Zealand is proud to stand in solidarity alongside a number of other countries to answer that call,” she added.



In May, New Zealand also deployed its 30 security personnel to the UK to help train the Ukrainian soldiers.

However, the country's Defense Minister Peeni Henare said that New Zealand’s troops will not enter Ukraine and will conduct training of soldiers in the UK.

