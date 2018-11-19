Next Astana Syria Peace Talks in Kazakhstan Next Week

Meeting on Syria in Astana format (Twitter)

The next round of Syria peace talks in the Astana format will take place in the Kazakh capital on Nov. 28-29, Kazakhstan's foreign minister announced on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Kayrat Abdrahmanov said the guarantor countries Turkey, Russia, and Iran have agreed on the date of the 11th meeting on Syria in the Astana format.

Abdrahmanov said the meeting is planned to be attended by the guarantor countries, the Bashar al-Assad regime, and Syrian military opposition.

He added that the U.N. and Jordan were also invited to the meeting as observers.

The first meeting in the Astana format for reaching a cease-fire in Syria was held in January 2017.

Nine meetings were held in Astana, while the 10th meeting was held in Sochi, Russia this July.

