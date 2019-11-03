Nigel Farage is Not Contesting The Upcoming UK's General Election

Nigel Farage announced today that he will not be contesting the upcoming general election scheduled for December 12.

The leader of the Brexit party told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that he could “serve the cause better” by instead supporting his party’s 600 candidates across Britain.

Farage, who is widely regarded as Britain’s leading Brexit ideologue, rose to national prominence as the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) from 2006 to 2009.

But Farage could never translate his ideological fervour, and apparent popularity, into electoral success in Britain. Indeed, he has never served as an MP in Westminster.





The closest he came was in the 2015 general election when he unsuccessfully contested the South Thanet seat in Kent.

Ironically, Farage has only scored electoral success in the European Union (which he loathes), where he has served as a Member of the European parliament for South East England since 1999.

Farage’s critics are likely to argue that the Brexit party leader is shy to put his popularity to the test in the UK following successive defeats in British elections.

Farage’s withdrawal from the general election comes on the heels of Prime Minister, Boris Johnson’s rejection of an electoral “alliance” with the Brexit party.

