Niger coup leaders form new government

Published August 10th, 2023 - 07:07 GMT
ALBAWABA - Niger coup leaders have announced the formation of a new government on Thursday, Sky News reported. Niger regime appointed new 21 ministers.

The formation of the new government comes three days after the Niger regime appointed Ali Mahaman Lamine Zene as the new country's prime minister in a national television speech.

Zene replaced ousted Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou following the Niger coup which took place on June 26. 

Before becoming the Niger prime minister, Ali Zene was the former finance minister and director of the Niger cabinet.

Zene was appointed following a decree issued by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, the former commander of the Niger's presidential guard who proclaimed himself the head of a transitional government.

