Niger coup leaders suspend constitution

ALBAWABA - Niger coup leaders announced suspension of the constitution and the dissolution of institutions on Friday.

The announcement came hours after Niger appointed general Abdourahamane Tiani as the country’s head of the Transitional Council.

On Télé Sahel, Tiani appeard holing a banner identifying him as "President of the national council for the preservation of the fatherland."

A coup, which was announced in Niger days ago, was backed by the country's military. Coup leader of the West African country toppled President Mohamed Bazoum’s government claiming power amid condemination by main world leaders.