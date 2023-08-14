Niger junta to prosecute Bazoum for 'high treason'

ALBAWABA - Later on Sunday, Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) vowed to prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for “high treason” and “undermining” the security of the country.

The CNSP released a statement regarding prosecuting Bazoum saying: “The Nigerien government has to date, gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international authorities for high treason and undermining internal and external security of Niger,”.

#Niger's junta wants to charge detained and deposed president Mohamed Bazoum with "high treason" following his appeals to the regional and international community to intervene against the coup.



The statement came after the military rulers said they're open to talks with Ecowas. pic.twitter.com/G1e8L7uQ1Z — Beverly Ochieng (@BeverlyOchieng) August 14, 2023

The coup leaders also slammed West African governments for sanctioning the country. ECOWAS has approved the deployment of a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger as soon as possible but says it remains committed to resolving the problem diplomatically.

Since the coup, Bazoum and his family have been held at the President's official Niamey residence. According to a member of his entourage, he met his doctor on Saturday. "Following this visit, the doctor raised no concerns about the deposed president's and members of his family's health," the military added.

Sanctions put on Niger, they added, had made it difficult for citizens to acquire medicines, food, and energy, and were "illegal, inhumane, and humiliating".

The remarks came only hours after religious mediators met with coup leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani, who stated that military officials were willing to negotiate a diplomatic solution.

Tchiani said: "their doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter," according to Sheikh Bala Lau, a day after his Nigerian Muslim team met in Niamey.