ALBAWABA - At least 80 people have died as a result of an explosion at an oil facility in Nigeria.

#عاجل

مقتل 80 شخصا على الأقل بانفجار في منشأة نفط في نيجيريا https://t.co/u0qr98WZSj — Annahar Al Arabi (@AnnaharAr) April 24, 2022

This is breaking news covered across the social media and carried by many news agencies and websites both in English and Arabic.