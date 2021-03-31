  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Nigeria Lodges 121 New COVID-19 Cases With 7 Deaths

Nigeria Lodges 121 New COVID-19 Cases With 7 Deaths

Published March 31st, 2021 - 11:37 GMT
Nigeria confirms 121 new COVID-19 cases
A Nigerian Policeman checks on masks and social distancing on a bus. (AFP/File)
Highlights
121 new Covid-19 cases reported in Nigeria.

Nigerian health authorities have confirmed 121 new Covid-19 cases of the coronavirus and seven deaths over the last day.

The total number of cases in the country rose to 162,762, with the death toll reaching 2,056.

Authorities have advised citizens to limit all non-essential domestic and international travel ahead of Easter to avoid a new spike in COVID-19 cases.


“As Easter approaches we recognise that people want to travel to be with family & friends; yet we do not want the spikes experienced over Christmas,” the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Remember #COVID19 spreads when people move around. We must all continue to #TakeResponsibility to limit the transmission,” it added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:COVID-19 casesNigeriavaccine

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...