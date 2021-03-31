Nigeria Lodges 121 New COVID-19 Cases With 7 Deaths

Nigerian health authorities have confirmed 121 new Covid-19 cases of the coronavirus and seven deaths over the last day.

The total number of cases in the country rose to 162,762, with the death toll reaching 2,056.

Authorities have advised citizens to limit all non-essential domestic and international travel ahead of Easter to avoid a new spike in COVID-19 cases.



“As Easter approaches we recognise that people want to travel to be with family & friends; yet we do not want the spikes experienced over Christmas,” the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Remember #COVID19 spreads when people move around. We must all continue to #TakeResponsibility to limit the transmission,” it added.