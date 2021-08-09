Nigerian Girl Kidnapped by Boko Haram Freed After 7 Years

  1. Home
Published August 9th, 2021 - 08:04 GMT
Boko Haram kidnapped over 270 schoolgirls in Chibok.
Members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) advocacy group take part in a protest in the Nigerian capital Abuja on October 16, 2018, following the killing of a kidnapped female Red Cross worker by Islamic State-allied Boko Haram jihadists. Boko Haram jihadists have killed another kidnapped female aid worker in northeast Nigeria, the government said, a month after one of her colleagues was murdered. (Photo by Mudashiru ATANDA / AFP)
Ruth Ngladar Pogu, a Nigerian schoolgirl who was abducted by Boko Haram in 2014 is finally freed and returned home, BBC reported.

Seven years ago, the Islamist militants abducted over 270 girls in Chibok in the Borno State. According to the report, around 100 girls were either freed or successfully escaped from Boko Haram.

Nigerian officials said Ruth Ngladar Pogu was married in captivity and have two kids, but she was finally freed after being surrendered to the country's military.

Authorities added that the kidnapped schoolgirl will now undergo rehabilitation and reintegration measures to improve her health and psychological wellbeing.

Ruth and her two kids were received by the Borno state governor.

Boko Haram are still kidnapping schoolgirls as some are able to be escape while others are being included in prisoners swap deal in exchange for militants. However, the fate of hundreds kidnapped are still a mystery.

