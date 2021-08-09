Nigerian Girl Kidnapped by Boko Haram Freed After 7 Years

Ruth Ngladar Pogu, a Nigerian schoolgirl who was abducted by Boko Haram in 2014 is finally freed and returned home, BBC reported.

Seven years ago, the Islamist militants abducted over 270 girls in Chibok in the Borno State. According to the report, around 100 girls were either freed or successfully escaped from Boko Haram.

Nigerian officials said Ruth Ngladar Pogu was married in captivity and have two kids, but she was finally freed after being surrendered to the country's military.

Chair @RepGregoryMeeks: Overjoyed that Ruth Ngladar Pogu, one of 270+ Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped in 2014, is home after 7 years in captivity. Sadly, hundreds of victims in Nigeria, many of them children, still remain missing today. 1/2 — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) August 8, 2021

Authorities added that the kidnapped schoolgirl will now undergo rehabilitation and reintegration measures to improve her health and psychological wellbeing.

Ruth and her two kids were received by the Borno state governor.

Boko Haram are still kidnapping schoolgirls as some are able to be escape while others are being included in prisoners swap deal in exchange for militants. However, the fate of hundreds kidnapped are still a mystery.