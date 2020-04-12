Nine New Virus Cases Bring The Total Covid-19 Number to 381 in Jordan

Nine new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Jordan, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 381, Minister of Health Saad Jaber announced on Saturday.

During a press briefing the minister recorded from his home in compliance with the comprehensive curfew, he said that the new cases include seven members of the family of a man who was confirmed to have the virus four days ago, while the eighth case is a coworker of the same man.

The ninth case was detected in the isolated Marqab area, Jaber said, adding that the area is under oversight, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister also announced that seven patients recovered and were discharged, three of them from Prince Hamzah Hospital, three from King Abdullah University Hospital and one from the Royal Medical Services (RMS).

The number of cases currently under treatment includes 133 cases at Prince Hamzah Hospital, 39 cases at King Abdullah University Hospital and 19 cases at the RMS.

On Friday, the Kingdom reported no new COVID-19 cases.

During a press briefing on Friday also recorded from home, Jaber said that no new coronavirus cases were registered, pointing out that more than 1,500 tests were conducted across the Kingdom.

Jaaber reiterated that zero cases “does not mean that the pandemic has ended”, but shows that “good adherence and increasing commitment will speed up the resumption of our normal life”.

The minister also announced on Friday that nine patients recovered from the virus, including six patients at Prince Hamzah Hospital and three at King Abdullah University Hospital.

The minister stressed that the fluctuation in case numbers is “no cause for concern”, as five days after each case is detected, other cases are expected to appear among their contacts, especially their families.

The fluctuation rather indicates “the strength of the epidemiological inspection teams and security entities in following up on the cases and their contacts”, he said.

Jaber called on citizens to be “extra careful” on Sunday as markets reopen and to practise social distancing.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said on Saturday that the government has not yet taken an official decision to extend the suspension of schools, universities and work at government institutions, which ends next Tuesday evening.

However, he alluded that the government does intend to continue the suspension during the coming period.

Speaking during a press briefing recorded from home, Adaileh said that the decision may be taken on Sunday or Monday, with the allowance of some productive and service establishments to gradually begin work, in accordance with strict public safety measures, Petra reported.

The minister stressed that, despite the government’s commitment to observing the comprehensive curfew, it is still constantly following up on citizens' questions and observations, as well as monitoring the implementation of procedures and decisions previously taken and studying actions that can be taken later in light of developments.

Regarding Jordanian workers and professionals who have been affected by the suspension of their work, Adaileh announced that the government is currently working to accelerate the development of a mechanism to assist them through the Social Protection Team, adding that the details will be announced soon.

As His Majesty King Abdullah affirmed in his speech on Friday, the true mettle of Jordanians appears in the face of hardship, the minister said, adding: “Now we are seeing that in action, as we pass the second day of the comprehensive curfew calmly and smoothly, with a limited number of violations.”

He thanked the “vast majority of citizens” for their commitment and cooperation, stressing that the government “will not compromise” during the coming stage, even if the number of cases falls.

Adaileh added that the government will be announcing further decisions in the upcoming days.

This article has been adapted from its original source.