Nine 'Small' Quakes Hit Lebanon, Syria

Nine consecutive earthquakes hit Lebanon on Wednesday and some were felt in several Lebanese regions, media reports said.

Lebanon’s state-run National Center for Geophysics said the first earthquake was recorded at dawn and was followed by a sequence of tremors.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the sea north of the city of Latakia in Syria, it added.

Residents of several Lebanese regions felt the earthquakes, mainly the one occurring at 10:40 am and measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, said the National Center for Geophysics.

“Residents in Keserwan, in Beirut and its suburbs felt an earthquake that lasted for several seconds," media reports said.

Earlier in April, an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was felt in Lebanon and Syria. Lebanon’s state-run National Center for Geophysics said its epicenter was the sea off the Syrian-Turkish border.