Nissan Launches $90 Million Lawsuit Against Carlos Ghosn

Car giant Nissan has launched a £70million ($90million) lawsuit against its former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Filing its lawsuit at Yokohama District Court in Japan, Nissan said it was claiming damages from Ghosn 'as a result of years of misconduct and fraudulent activity.'

Nissan said the claim covered Ghosn's alleged private use of corporate jets, use of overseas properties without paying rent, funds linked to fraudulent activity, as well as payments to his sister and lawyer in Lebanon.

The car group, which has a large factory in Sunderland, said it expects the amount claimed in damages to 'increase in future.'

It added that the current sum covers 'resources and costs related to Nissan's internal investigation into Ghosn and his misconduct legal and regulatory costs incurred in Japan, the US, the Netherlands and other territories.'

Nissan's latest £70million lawsuit against comes on top of the civil case filed by the car group against him in the British Virgin Islands in August last year.

The August filing related to alleged unauthorized payments and, among other matters, plans to take back a luxury yacht called 'Twig' used by the former car guru.

Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades and saved it from near-bankruptcy, was arrested in Japan in November 2018, and charged with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money for personal gain.

Then, on New Year's Even, Ghosn appeared in Lebanon, publishing a bombshell statement, claiming: 'I have escaped injustice and political persecution.'

Ghosn's escape, the details of which remain shrouded in secrecy, means he has become one of the word's best known international fugitives.

A date had not been set for his trial in Japan, and Ghosn said he was worried his ordeal would never end and he would not get a fair hearing.

The bail conditions also barred him from seeing his wife. He has repeatedly lashed out at Japan's judicial system, where the conviction rate is higher than 99 per cent.

Ghosn's spectacular fall from grace is, however, seen by some as a stunning corporate 'coup d'etat' stoked by resentment at Japan's Nissan over a lopsided alliance with French carmaker Renault.

Nissan has now said it may also pursue separate legal action over what it called 'groundless and defamatory' remarks made by Ghosn in a two-hour news conference he held in Beirut on 8 January.

At the highly-charged press conference Ghosn said: 'My unimaginable ordeal is the result of a handful of unscrupulous, vindictive individuals.'

This week, Nissan said it had 'intensified' its campaign to recover damages from Ghosn, particularly in the wake of his 'illegal flight from justice.'

Nissan claimed its actions were necessary to make Ghosn accountable for the 'harm and financial losses incurred by the company as a result of his misconduct.'

Nissan, which makes the Z sportscar, Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models, is also facing trial in Japan as a company in relation to the Ghosn scandal. It has indicated it will agree to any penalties.

Earlier this week, lawyers for Nissan and Ghosn faced off in new proceedings in a Dutch court, where the car group is defending itself in a €15million unfair dismissal suit relating to his abrupt removal in 2018 as the head of NMBV, a joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors.

Ghosn's lawyer, Roeland de Mol, said in the Dutch court that he was pushing for 'a full debate on the reasons of Ghosn's dismissal... Mr. Ghosn is ready for a fight.'

Nissan's corporate reputation has been sorely tarnished over the Ghosn fiasco, and its sales have dropped.

Ghosn's replacement, Hiroto Saikawa tendered his resignation in September after acknowledging he had received dubious income. Saikawa said he did not know about the money and he does not face any charges.

Nissan's share price was around €56 a year ago, but stands at around the €34 mark today.

This article has been adapted from its original source.