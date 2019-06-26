No to Bahrain: Arab Peace Initiative is a Red Line

The Arab peace initiative, which has been approved by Arab and Islamic summits and has become part of UN Security Council Resolution 1515, is a red line, said the Palestinian presidency on Tuesday.

It accused the US administration of trying to redraft this initiative through its new peace plan to “liquidate the Palestinian cause.”

The Palestinian Authority (PA) refused to participate in the Manama workshop that kicked off in Bahrain’s capital on Tuesday, during which the first part of the peace plan will be launched.

This plan was prepared by US President Donald Trump’s administration and overseen by his son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner.

“The Arab Peace Initiative is a red line and cannot be redrafted by Kushner or anyone else,” said Palestinian Presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh.





Abu Rudeineh affirmed that peace will not be achieved at any cost and that President Mahmoud Abbas has already exposed the real intentions of the US Mideast plan during the emergency Arab and Islamic summits held in Makkah last month.

“The Manama workshop is aimed at paving the way to establishing and expanding an emirate in Gaza, separating Gaza from the West Bank and Judaizing Jerusalem,” he added, affirming that any plan which disregards the Palestinian legitimacy is doomed to fail.

Abu Rudeineh also stressed that any unilateral actions aimed at circumventing Arab and international legitimacy will reach an impasse.

Palestine has not assigned anyone to negotiate on its behalf, he noted, pointing out that only the decisions taken by the Palestinians, represented by the PLO, and the Palestinian National Council resolutions, are considered legitimate.

The Presidency’s attack on the economic workshop was a direct response to Kushner, who said that “if there ever is a deal, it’s not going to be along the lines of the Arab peace initiative.”

“It will be somewhere between the Arab peace initiative and between the Israeli position.”

The Arab peace initiative, adopted by the Arab summit in Beirut in 2002, calls among other things for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the Palestinian territories occupied since June 4,1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital and a just solution to the Palestinian refugee issue.

Israel has rejected the initiative although it has stipulated full normalization of diplomatic ties after the establishment of the Palestinian state.

Palestinians accuse Washington of trying to reverse the initiative by starting to normalize relations between Arab states and Israel before achieving peace.

