No, Oman Will Not Normalize With Israel

ALBAWABA - The Israeli media is desperate about finding the next Arab contender to normalize with the Jewish state. For some reason Oman is always put in the forefront.

Other than the "Abraham contingent" (Bahrain, UAE, Sudan and Morocco) non have come forward despite never-ending speculations.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi: "Oman will not join the Gulf countries that have announced the normalization of their relations with the Israeli occupation." — Abdul Quadir - عبد القادر (@Journaltics) May 28, 2022

There has been lots of talk immediately from the Israeli side that different countries would be next. This included Malaysia, Pakistan, Indonesia and of course Saudi Arabia, Oman and the Comoros Islands but non have come forward.

However, the Israelis never give up and/or never give up hope. The latest Arab state is Oman. The i24news website has just said by some on the Israeli foreign Ministry that Oman is likely to be next to normalize with Israel.

But why bother dishing out such news. Oman has already said it will not join the Abraham Accords signed at end of 2020 under the patronage of the US president who was then Donald Trump.

It repeated on many occasions that it is satisfied with the kind of relations it supposedly has with Israel.



Oman FM: We will not join the agreement to normalize relations with Israel pic.twitter.com/jrKe45eQj8 — Middle East News (@Draganov313) May 28, 2022

Quick on the mark is Badr al-Busaidi, the Omani Foreign Minister and his remarks on the social media. He said Muscat will not join the compromise agreements because it "prefers initiatives that support the Palestinian people." He was speaking to the French Le Figaro newspaper.

Israelis, their politicians and/or their Foreign Ministry should realize that Oman will not have open full-fledged normalization until the Palestinian issue is settled.