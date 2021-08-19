No Opium Here! Can You Put a Name to This Face?

ALBAWABA – Zabihullah Mujahid will likely become a household name for those who are interested in foreign current affairs.

In 2019, we profiled Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's mysterious spokesperson who we — and others — have spoken with but had never seen in real life. Until today, when he held his first public press conference after the Taliban grabbed power in Kabul. https://t.co/bqckumNt5K — OZY (@ozy) August 17, 2021

Zabihullah Mujahid is the new Taliban PR man wanting to answer questions from anyone who would care to listen. He gave his first public press conferencs in Kabul recently to an auspicious room full of journalists.

There was actually nothing new in Zabihullah Mujahid’s press conference except giving that name a face. All those verbal assurances have been given before too and proven to be false. Written assurances were issued, for instance, before the targeted killings in Boldak & Kandahar — Saleem Javed (@mSaleemJaved) August 17, 2021

This is the first time in two decades he showed his face to journalists. He talked to media personalities but it was all over the telephone. There was no human contact up till now, reaching the point many felt Zabihullah Mujahid wasn’t only man but several people.

The photo of Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, who was more responsive and active than the entire team of Ghani’s spokespeople — for over a decade. I have spoken with him & texted him a lot. But this is the first time I am seeing his face. pic.twitter.com/6fzRio6QIU — Sharif Hassan (@MSharif1990) August 17, 2021

First on the social media trail is John Simpson of the BBC who in a few sentences gives much commentary on the media personality with a turban. He says he knew the man for many years and that Mujahid was “a relatively moderate, pleasant man,” adding he is seeking to calm the world fears but only speaks for one part of the Taliban movement.

I’ve know the Taliban spokesman at today’s press conference in Kabul for many years. Zabihullah Mujahid is a relatively moderate, pleasant man. But he’s seeking to calm the world’s fears, & he only speaks for one part of the Taliban movement. — John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) August 17, 2021

Thus Mujahid may be called is the new media man for the next Taliban government appearing in front of cameras for the first time in two decades. “We have emancipated [the country] and expelled foreigners…a proud moment for the whole nation.” A few interesting things he said that should be pointed out.

Talbin press conference quotes:



Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who is appearing in front of cameras for the first time says "after 20 years of struggle we have emancipated [the country] and expelled foreigners".



"This is a proud moment for the whole nation," he says. — Kyle (@KyleKaz615) August 17, 2021

He said the Islamic Emirate which the new Taliban government wants to establish good diplomatic and trade relations with all countries. We have not talked about doing business with any country. We reject any rumors that are not true.”

“Afghanistan will not be a country of cultivation of opium anymore”



Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the country will need “international help” but will see opium production reduced to “zero again”



Latest: https://t.co/2f6JMTG6t0 pic.twitter.com/dAtTAl1dID — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 17, 2021

Ears started to perk up as well when he said Afghanistan will not be a country of cultivation of opium anymore and “will see opium production reduced to ‘zero again’”. He spoke about human rights, granting amnesty to all and respect journalists. But all these maybe taken with a pinch of salt.