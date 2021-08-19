  1. Home
  No Opium Here! Can You Put a Name to This Face?

Published August 19th, 2021 - 09:10 GMT
Zabihullah Mujahid
Zabihullah Mujahid (twitter.com)

ALBAWABA –  Zabihullah Mujahid will likely become a household name for those who are interested in foreign current affairs.

Zabihullah Mujahid is the new Taliban PR man wanting to answer questions from anyone who would care to listen. He gave his first public press conferencs in Kabul recently to an auspicious room full of journalists.

This is the first time in two decades he showed his face to journalists. He talked to media personalities but it was all over the telephone. There was no human contact up till now, reaching the point many felt Zabihullah Mujahid wasn’t only man but several people.

First on the social media trail is John Simpson of the BBC who in a few sentences gives much commentary on the media personality with a turban. He says he knew the man for many years and that Mujahid was “a relatively moderate, pleasant man,” adding he is seeking to calm the world fears but only speaks for one part of the Taliban movement.

Thus Mujahid may be called is the new media man for the next Taliban government appearing in front of cameras for the first time in two decades. “We have emancipated [the country] and expelled foreigners…a proud moment for the whole nation.” A few interesting things he said that should be pointed out.

He said the Islamic Emirate which the new Taliban government wants to establish good diplomatic and trade relations with all countries. We have not talked about doing business with any country. We reject any rumors that are not true.”

Ears started to perk up as well when he said Afghanistan will not be a country of cultivation of opium anymore and “will see opium production reduced to ‘zero again’”. He spoke about human rights, granting amnesty to all and respect journalists. But all these maybe taken with a pinch of salt.

 

