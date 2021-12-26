'No' Saudi Has Not Imported Xmas Trees, Santas

Saudi Arabia has denied media reports about importing Christmas trees and Santa Claus outfits.

The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said that it is prohibited to import Christmas trees or any religious signs other than Islam.

The statement came in response to a question by a Twitter user on whether Christmas trees are now allowed into the kingdom.

You can now buy $3,000 Christmas trees in Saudi Arabia. Yet when you level allegations against them selling out, you're told they are the guardians of the Islamic creed as a way of silencing any criticism. Absolutely scandalous abuse of Islam. https://t.co/tLbw2ZZXyc — Dr Tallha Abdulrazaq (@DrTalAbdulrazaq) December 25, 2021

Foreign media reports earlier said that Christmas trees, decorations and Santa Claus outfits were now being sold at stores in the oil-rich kingdom.

Christian foreigners working in Saudi Arabia, mainly from Lebanon and the Philippines, are used to celebrating Christmas behind closed doors.

#ChristmasTrees are now available to be sold in public in #SaudiArabia.



The crown prince's wise reforms are making these #Christmas presents possible in the desert kingdom in 2021. 👏



Yet there will be no Christmas in #Afghanistan in 2021 💬



Deals have consequences...🤨 pic.twitter.com/HSbjInYy4G — Walid Phares (@WalidPhares) December 22, 2021

Saudi Arabia has seen a host of rapid social, cultural and economic changes in recent years, initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.