North Korea’s spy rocket fails and crashes into the sea

ALBAWABA - North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) announced the failure of its anticipated spy rocket, as it crashed into the sea.

In a statement released earlier, NADA said that "the launched new-type satellite carrier rocket "Chollima-1" crashed into the West Sea of Korea along with the loss of thrust because of abnormal start of the second-stage motor after the first-stage separation while making a normal flight"

The launch triggered a false alarm in Seoul, South Korea, and a warning was given to residents of Okinawa, an island in the southern parts of Japan. The alarm was canceled about 20 minutes after it was triggered.

North Korea launched a space vehicle carrying its first military reconnaissance satellite designed to monitor the South Korean and U.S. militaries, South Korean officials said, briefly triggering “false alarm” evacuation alerts in South Korea and Japan. https://t.co/xT7fJFvLAZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 31, 2023

Earlier in April, Pyongyang announced that it will be launching a spy rocket by June 11 at the latest, and was faced with Japan's serious concerns and threats to take down the rocket if necessary.

NADA also stated that "it will investigate and clarify in detail the serious shortcomings that occurred in the satellite launch," and that it will "carry out the second launch as soon as possible through various partial tests."

The United States joined South Korea and Japan in condemning the launch, calling it a "brazen violation" of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, BBC reported.