ALBAWABA - North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan.

On Thursday morning, North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the East Sea of the Korean Peninsula, from a place near Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (South Korea).

North Korea launched ballistic missile toward sea, South Korea says https://t.co/wYRgZP289o — CP24 (@CP24) April 12, 2023

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the army is conducting an analysis to find out the type of missile and the distance it traveled.

The launch of this missile prompted the Japanese authorities to warn residents of the northern island of Hokkaido and ask them to take cover.

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow. — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) April 12, 2023

Japanese authorities later withdrew the warning, saying the emergency alert system had erred in predicting the missile would land near the island.

North Korea launches a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan pic.twitter.com/7hSddnvJqO — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 13, 2023

The South Korean military said that it was on high alert too and maintaining a state of readiness in close coordination with the U.S.

Sirens blaring in Japan as North Korea launches ballistic missile



Details: https://t.co/0HPFqPbGrw pic.twitter.com/Va99boiUco — RT (@RT_com) April 13, 2023

North Korea had intensified its experiments recently. It says that this comes within the framework of its protest against the expanded military exercises between Seoul and Washington, which it considers as training for a near invasion.

However, the South Korean and U.S. militaries also expanded their joint military exercises in response to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile off the North’s east coast. The launch came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to enhance his nuclear arsenal in more “practical and offensive” ways. https://t.co/l3XDZw28pf — The Associated Press (@AP) April 12, 2023

The missile's launch came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for strengthening his country's military deterrence capacity to counter, what Pyongyang described as, the "aggressive moves of the United States."