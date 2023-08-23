North Korea launches missile, urgent shelter advisory issued in Okinawa, Japan

ALBAWABA- In a devastating incident, two soldiers of the Lebanese army lost their lives as a helicopter they were on crashed over the Hammana area, situated northeast of Beirut. A ...
Highlights
The missile launch raises concerns about regional security and tensions in the area.
ALBAWABA- The Japanese government has confirmed that North Korea has launched a missile. Authorities in Okinawa, a region of Japan, have issued an urgent advisory for residents to seek shelter immediately.
