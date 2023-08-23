Breaking Headline

North Korea launches missile, urgent shelter advisory issued in Okinawa, Japan

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 23rd, 2023 - 06:59 GMT
The missile launch raises concerns about regional security and tensions in the area.

ALBAWABA- The Japanese government has confirmed that North Korea has launched a missile. Authorities in Okinawa, a region of Japan, have issued an urgent advisory for residents to seek shelter immediately. 

The missile launch raises concerns about regional security and tensions in the area.

 

