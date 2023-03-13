North Korea launches 2 cruise missiles

ALBAWABA - North Korea fired two “strategic cruise missiles” from a submarine off its east coast, the country's state media reported Monday.

Last May, the country tested a short-range ballistic missile from the same submarine.

BREAKING: North Korea says it launched two "strategic cruise missiles" from underwater from a submarine on Sunday. Each flew around 1,500 km and for a duration of around 125 minutes, state media reported Monday. More from @nknewsorg soon. pic.twitter.com/uICXvvpbTq — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) March 12, 2023

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said an 8.24 Yongong submarine fired the two missiles into waters off Korea's east coast after following "elliptical flight paths," on Sunday morning.

The Agency added that the two missiles travelled about 1,500 kilometers before hitting a target at sea.

North Korea claims to have successfully tested two submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM) for the first time pic.twitter.com/jIRpC3so8E — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) March 12, 2023

The North Korean report indicated that the missiles were capable of carrying nuclear warheads, calling the launch part of a test of the North’s "nuclear deterrent."

North Korea has said that it is developing nuclear-capable missiles of various ranges and types.