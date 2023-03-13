  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. North Korea Launches Two Cruise Missiles

North Korea launches 2 cruise missiles

Published March 13th, 2023 - 09:01 GMT
North Korea Launches Two Cruise Missiles
by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) (AFP)
Highlights
North Korea fired two “strategic cruise missiles” from a submarine off its east coast

ALBAWABA - North Korea fired two “strategic cruise missiles” from a submarine off its east coast, the country's state media reported Monday.

Also ReadNorth Korea unveils new stamps featuring leader daughterNorth Korea unveils new stamps featuring leader daughter

Last May, the country tested a short-range ballistic missile from the same submarine.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said an 8.24 Yongong submarine fired the two missiles into waters off Korea's east coast after following "elliptical flight paths," on Sunday morning.

The Agency added that the two missiles travelled about 1,500 kilometers before hitting a target at sea.

The North Korean report indicated that the missiles were capable of carrying nuclear warheads, calling the launch part of a test of the North’s "nuclear deterrent."

North Korea has said that it is developing nuclear-capable missiles of various ranges and types.

Tags:North KoreamissilesThe Korean Central News Agency

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...