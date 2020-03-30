North Korea Reveals Testfiring of ‘Super-large’ Rocket Launchers

North Korea has confirmed the “successful” firing of rockets to test “super-large” rocket launchers.

The North’s KCNA confirmed on Monday that the country had fired rockets with the launchers a day earlier to test their “tactical and technological specifications.”

“The test-fire was conducted successfully,” the KCNA said in its report. “The operational deployment of the weapon system of super-large multiple rocket launchers is a crucial work of very great significance in realizing a new strategic intention of the Party Central Committee for national defense.”

On Sunday, South Korean and Japanese radars had picked up the launch of two unidentified projectiles into the ocean off North Korea’s east coast.



The United Nations, the United States, South Korea, and other bodies have slapped multiple sets of sanctions on North Korea over its weapons programs. But Pyongyang has refused to abandon those programs amid substantial military presence by the US on and around the Korean Peninsula.

The US holds regular military drills with South Korea and Japan. Pyongyang deems those drills “rehearsals for invasion.”

Since December last year, North Korea has test-fired multiple rockets and missiles. Back then, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended a moratorium on the country’s missile tests and said North Korea would soon develop a “new strategic weapon.”

The ending of the moratorium came because Pyongyang had been offered no sanctions relief by the US despite several unilateral measures aimed at demilitarization.

This article has been adapted from its original source.