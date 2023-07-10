North Korea threatens downing US spy plane

  1. Home
July 10th, 2023
Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attending the 8th Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at the office building of the WPK Central Committee in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - North Korea accused the United States on Monday of violating its airspace by conducting surveillance flights, warning to shoot down any US spy planes.

In a statement released on the KCNA website, a spokesman for the North Korean Ministry of National Defence said: "There is no guarantee that such a shocking accident as the downing of the U.S. Air Force strategic reconnaissance plane will not happen in the East Sea of Korea".

The statement added: "We are analyzing the true intention of the U.S. ostentatiously perpetrating such reckless military action threatening the DPRK, while watching every provocative move," "We are now maintaining our utmost patience and self-control, but everything has its limit".  

This year, US and South Korean forces have conducted air and navy drills involving a US aircraft carrier and heavy bombers. Last month, a nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine from the United States docked in Busan, South Korea.

Washington is "nuclear blackmailing" Pyongyang

The KCNA statement labeled the U.S. plans regarding planting nuclear assets around the Korean peninsula as "the most undisguised nuclear blackmail against the DPRK and its neighboring countries".

 

