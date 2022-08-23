Northern Section of The Beirut Port Silos Collapse

ALBAWABA - Its trending. More headache on the terrible Beirut Port tragedy has just happened.

The northern part of the port silos has collapsed, Tuesday. This is attributed to strong winds.

The northern part of the Beirut port silos has collapsed and strong winds have pushed the dust away from the n... https://t.co/V6ggLnkQUr — Naharnet (@Naharnet) August 23, 2022

Full news is provided by Naharnet. The remaining parts of the northern section of the blast-hit Beirut port silos collapsed on Tuesday morning, sending a huge cloud of dust according to the website.

According to MTV, strong winds pushed the dust away from the nearby residential areas Naharnet stated adding a large block of the northern part, shredded by a massive explosion two years ago, had collapsed on August 4 and another section of the same part had collapsed on July 31, following a weekslong fire caused by fermenting grains.

The silos had shielded Beirut's western neighborhoods in the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion that killed nearly 220 people, injured over 6,000 and caused damage worth billions of dollars, the Beirut website added.