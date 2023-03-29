Norway repatriates 2 women, kids from Syria

ALBAWABA - Norway authorities announced to take back of two sisters and their kids from Syria's ISIS camp.

According to sources, the sisters, who are originally from Somalia, were detained in northern Syria in a camp designated for holding family members of militants.

#Norway has repatriated 2 women and 3 children of #ISIS families bqck from camps of #North_East_Syria

A Norwegian delegation got them from AANES in Qamishlo today pic.twitter.com/po6hc9GWkt — Mahmoud (@Mahmodshikhibra) March 28, 2023

But they were returned with their daughters to Norway for humanitarian reasons.

Norway Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt stated: "The living conditions in the camps are extremely bad and dangerous. These Norwegian children have been living for a long time in these camps where no children should have to live."

Furthermore, the two sisters left Norway for Syria in late 2013, aged 16 and 19