  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Norway repatriates 2 women, kids from Syria

Norway repatriates 2 women, kids from Syria

Published March 29th, 2023 - 09:36 GMT
Anniken Huitfeldt
Foreign Minister of Norway Anniken Huitfeldt attends a joint news conference, in Kyiv, on November 28, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by VALENTYN OGIRENKO / POOL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Norway authorities announced to take back of two sisters and their kids from Syria's ISIS camp.

According to sources, the sisters, who are originally from Somalia, were detained in northern Syria in a camp designated for holding family members of militants.

But they were returned with their daughters to Norway for humanitarian reasons.

Norway Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt stated: "The living conditions in the camps are extremely bad and dangerous. These Norwegian children have been living for a long time in these camps where no children should have to live."

Furthermore, the two sisters left Norway for Syria in late 2013, aged 16 and 19

Tags:Anniken HuitfeldtNorwaySyriaISISCamp

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...