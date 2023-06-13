Breaking Headline

Nottingham police deals with major incident

Published June 13th, 2023 - 07:45 GMT
ALBAWABA - Nottingham police announced dealing with a "major security incident" closing multiple roads around the area. 

Nottingham emergency and police crews are present on Upper Parliament Street and other roads leading to the area affected. 

A statement from the police said: "There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated, Sky News reported.

Nottingham police announced arresting one suspect after 3 were found dead amid the incident. 

