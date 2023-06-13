Nottingham police deals with major incident

ALBAWABA - Nottingham police announced dealing with a "major security incident" closing multiple roads around the area.

Nottingham emergency and police crews are present on Upper Parliament Street and other roads leading to the area affected.

A statement from the police said: "There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated, Sky News reported.

Nottingham police announced arresting one suspect after 3 were found dead amid the incident.