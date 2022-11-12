Ohio US students declare Israel an 'apartheid state'

ALBAWABA - Israel is an apartheid state. This is a fact being supported by many countries around the world taking its que from the Amnesty International report released last February.

That being so the Case Western Reserve University student government last Wednesday adopted a resolution declaring Israel an apartheid state as reported by the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

This piece of news is being covered by different media outlets including the social media. To be branded as an apartheid state in an American university is a first-time event for Israel which regards the United States as its bastion supporter and financial backer.

As per the Palestine Chronicle it states: According to The Observer, the student newspaper of the CWRU, “after years of debate, the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) of Case Western Reserve University took a strong stance against the actions of the Israeli government, the military-industrial complex and the prison-industrial complex.”

It further stated the resolution, which was authored by the CWRU chapter of the pro-Palestinian college student activism organization Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), was overwhelmingly passed by a vote of 35 to 17, with seven abstentions.

The resolution underlined different illegal acts made by Israel to the Palestinians including annexation, military occupation, building of Jewish settlements and mistreatment of Palestinians.

The resolution is being hailed by other organizations in America and targets other weapon manufacturers who deal with Israel like Lockheed Martin: