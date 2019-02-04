OIC Condemn Removal of Hebron Observers by Israel After 20 Years

Palestinian demonstrators run away from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest against Jewish settlements, in al-Mughayyir village near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on February 1, 2019.(AFP)

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday condemned Israeli decision to suspend operations of an international observer force in the city of Hebron, after 20 years.

The OIC declared the Israeli action a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and the international law.

The organization called on the international community to ensure the Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH) stayed in the city to protect the Palestinian people.

The OIC also urged the world to take measures to put an end to the ongoing violations and abuses committed by Israeli settlers and the Israeli occupying forces.

TIPH has deployed unarmed civilian observers since 1997. Hundreds of hard-line Jewish settlers guarded by soldiers live in the heart of Hebron, which has over 200,000 Palestinians.

Following the Israeli decision, the Palestinians also urged the UN to deploy a permanent international force in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Palestinian official Saeb Erekat says the UN should “guarantee the safety and protection of the people of Palestine” until “the end of Israel’s belligerent occupation.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it would not extend the mandate of the TIPH, saying “we will not allow the continuation of an international force that acts against us.”

