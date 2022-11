ALBAWABA - An oil tanker linked to an Israeli business off the coast of Oman has been targeted according to news reports on the social media.

Oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire targeted off the coast of Oman by a bomb carrying drone – AP pic.twitter.com/aNr3Vx7Pqk — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 16, 2022

This is incoming breaking news carried by all major outlets. It is a developing story.