Oman brokers security talks between Iran and Egypt

ALBAWABA - In a television interview, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated that security talks between Egypt and Iran had begun in light of a message given to Tehran on Cairo's behalf by Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on improving bilateral relations between the two nations.

In the interview, Abdollahian said: "Following El-Sisi's inauguration as a president, Syria became the first joint cooperation hub between Iran and other countries in the region, despite the challenges Egypt was facing at the time".

"El-Sisi's stance towards Syria focused on combating terrorism and extremism while staying away from the changes in the political scene in Syria" Abdollahian added.

In reference to Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, Abdollahian said that Tehran looks warmly upon a message received through Oman's Sultan and "we are currently planning to elevate bilateral relations in a timely manner in accordance with a mutually agreed upon program".