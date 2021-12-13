  1. Home
Oman is to Give Booster Shots to People Over 18

Oman to administer COVID-19 booster shots
The latest infection numbers in the sultanate reflect a downward trend with less than 25 daily cases during the past month

Oman’s 18-plus population are now able to get booster shots in a bid to counter the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant. 

The Ministry of Health will announce the target segments and the action plan at a later stage, according to a statement by Oman’s state news agency. 

“Epidemiological reports and analyses about the situation in the Sultanate of Oman point to a minor increase in positive cases, with hospitalizations and intensive care cases maintaining low rates,” the statement said, adding that 93 percent of the target population has already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest infection numbers in the sultanate have hovered at less than 35 daily cases during the past month. Oman also reported Saturday reported zero COVID-19 deaths in over a month. 


This article has been adapted from its original source.

