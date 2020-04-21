Oman Orders 1 Million Hydroxychloroquine Tablets For Coronavirus Patients

The Oman Ministry of Health said it purchased 1 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) from India as possible treatment for COVID-19, state-run Oman News Agency has reported.

The move comes as 144 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the country on Monday, which brought the total number of infections to 1,410 with seven fatalities.



The ministry has approved the antimalaria drug, HCQ, as one of the medications to be used in treating people with COVID-19.

Earlier on Saturday, the UAE said it will import 5.5 million HCQ tablets from India, which is one of the biggest exporters of the drug.

