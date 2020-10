An earthquake has been reported in the Arabian Sea, according to the Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at the Sultan Qaboos University.

A statement issued online by the EMC said, “An earthquake was reported in the Arabian Sea 374 km from Salalah with a magnitude of 5.2 in Richter scale at 1:30 pm MCT and at a depth of 10 km.”



