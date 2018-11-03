Oman Signs Mutual Defense Deal With UK

(AFP/File)

Follow > Disable alert for Muscat Disable alert for Omani News Agency Follow >

The Sultanate of Oman and the U.K. on Friday signed a mutual defense agreement, the Omani News Agency (ONA) reported.

According to ONA, the agreement was signed during talks in Muscat between Omani Defense Minister Badr al-Busaidi and British counterpart Gavin Williamson.

Williamson and an accompanying delegation are currently visiting Oman to attend the final phases of the Al-Shomoukh 2 and Swift Sword 3 military maneuvers.

In early October, Mark Lancaster, U.K. minister of state for the armed forces, paid a days-long visit to Muscat during which he held a closed-door meeting with al-Busaidi.

At the time, ONA reported that the two men had discussed means of stepping up bilateral military cooperation and “issues of common concern”.

This article has been adapted from its original source.