Oman Sultan heads to Egypt on a 2-day visit

ALBAWABA - Sultan Haitham bin Tarik heads to Egypt for a 2-day visit to boost Oman-Egypt bilateral relations. Among the distinguished delegation are Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs, Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, and Minister of the Sultan's Office, Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi.

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of #Oman has embarked on an official visit to #Egypt. https://t.co/lsBxn4XjdK — Gulf News (@gulf_news) May 21, 2023

Sultan Haitham bin Tarek's visit is expected to advance the Oman-Egypt ties, as he will be meeting with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah el Sisi, said Abdullah Nasssir Al Rahbi, Ambassador of Oman to Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

A high-ranking official delegation will be accompanying Sultan Haitham bin Tarek to boost ties in several fields, Al Rahbi said in a press conference held in Cairo on Saturday.