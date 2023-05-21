Breaking Headline

ALBAWABA - According to local media, six Iranian guards were killed in clashes with an armed group on the Sistan-Baluchistan borders.During an attack carried out by a group, described by ...
Oman Sultan heads to Egypt on a 2-day visit

Published May 21st, 2023 - 11:02 GMT
Sultan Haitham bin Tarek
This handout picture provided by the Oman News Agency shows Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said during a meeting with the visiting Iranian foreign minister. (Photo by Zuhair AL-SIYABI / Oman News Agency / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Sultan Haitham bin Tarik heads to Egypt for a 2-day visit to boost Oman-Egypt bilateral relations. Among the distinguished delegation are Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs, Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, and Minister of the Sultan's Office, Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi.

Sultan Haitham bin Tarek's visit is expected to advance the Oman-Egypt ties, as he will be meeting with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah el Sisi, said Abdullah Nasssir Al Rahbi, Ambassador of Oman to Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

A high-ranking official delegation will be accompanying Sultan Haitham bin Tarek to boost ties in several fields, Al Rahbi said in a press conference held in Cairo on Saturday.

 

