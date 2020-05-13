Oman Unveils Mobile Testing Units For COVID-19

  1. Home
Indian nationals residing in Oman, wearing face masks due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, have their body temperatures measured at a terminal in Muscat International Airport ahead of their repatriation flight from the Omani capital, on May 12, 2020. MOHAMMED MAHJOUB / AFP
They will be deployed to selected areas based on an epidemiological map

Oman’s Ministry of Health has launched a mobile coronavirus screening service using two buses.

The new mobile units are equipped with the necessary medical tools to examine people, and will be deployed to selected areas based on an epidemiological map.


The health ministry has also partnered with the Oman National Transport Company to facilitate transportation of people to free screening centers.

The buses will cover three areas in Muscat, and will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time.

