Omani delegation arrives in Sana'a amidst regional diplomacy to end Yemen war

ALBAWABA- As the Iranian Minister of External Affairs visited Riyadh, an Omani delegation landed in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, today to engage in talks with Houthi leaders as part of Oman's mediation efforts to halt the country's ongoing conflict.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, Houthi spokesperson and chief of their negotiation team, revealed that "the Omani delegation's primary focus is to consult with the Houthi leadership, evaluate the situation, and resume negotiations, particularly addressing humanitarian concerns."

Omani media sources noted that the delegation brings forth the latest updates on Oman's mediation endeavor aimed at ending the Yemen war, potentially extending the humanitarian truce and facilitating salary disbursements.

This follows prior visits by Omani and Saudi delegations to Sana'a, where they engaged with Houthi leaders, concluding Oman's mediation initiatives. However, the talks were stalled due to the rebels' heightened demands.

The Houthis had previously announced an agreement with Riyadh for a permanent ceasefire, contingent on implementing specific terms, including salary payments and reopening Sana'a Airport and Yemen's ports.

Yesterday, UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, emphasized that Yemen's conflicting parties display readiness for solutions, necessitating concrete actions. In a United Nations Security Council briefing, Grundberg urged the warring factions to avoid verbal escalation and utilize dialogue channels established under the ceasefire.