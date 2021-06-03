Omani Government Seeks New Investments Following Rare Protests

Omani officials met with counterparts from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to discuss new investments for both countries following protests last week. Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih and Omani Commerce and Industry Minister Qais al-Yousef met virtually to discuss the diversification of economies and sectors through investments, Omani state media reported. The talks come after a week of protests in Oman, a rarity in a country ruled with strict restrictions on freedom of speech and
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)