  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Omani Government Seeks New Investments Following Rare Protests

Omani Government Seeks New Investments Following Rare Protests

Nicholas Pritchard

Nicholas Pritchard

Published June 3rd, 2021 - 01:29 GMT
banner image
Protests in Oman in May, 2021 (AFP/FILE)
Omani officials met with counterparts from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to discuss new investments for both countries following protests last week. Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih and Omani Commerce and Industry Minister Qais al-Yousef met virtually to discuss the diversification of economies and sectors through investments, Omani state media reported.  The talks come after a week of protests in Oman, a rarity in a country ruled with strict restrictions on freedom of speech and

Subscribe for free access to Al Bawaba Insights geopolitical analysis, and premium coverage in Entertainment and News.


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...