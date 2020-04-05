Omar al-Bashir Loyalists Warn of New Military Coup in Sudan

Islamists loyal to ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir have been active, raising fears that they may be planning a military coup that would return them to power, informed Sudanese sources told Asharq Al-Awsat.

Their activity coincides with the one-year anniversary of the revolt that saw them ousted from power. The anniversary falls on Monday.

The sources revealed that authorities have taken preemptive measures, including arrests and ending the temporary leaves granted to officers and soldiers over the coronavirus outbreak. They have also tightened security measures at strategic locations and for prominent figures.



Several sources from the government and Forces of Freedom and Change alliance said that several official parties had received reports that former members of the regime were plotting to stage a coup on Monday night.

The central committee of the FFC had held an emergency meeting on Saturday to address the issue. It formed a panel that ordered the preemptive measures and arrest of prominent Islamists and activists.

