One Child Killed in Tripoli Missile Attack by Haftar Militia

One child was killed when militia forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar launched a rocket attack in the Libyan capital Tripoli, a local source said early Monday.

A 10-year-old child was killed and four of his family members were wounded when a rocket struck their home, according to Libya’s Panorama TV channel.

On Thursday, Haftar forces targeted Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli.

The Government on National Accord (GNA) said Haftar’s forces launched more than 60 rockets at the capital, 25 of which targeted the airport.

In a statement earlier this week, the GNA Health Ministry said 21 civilians were killed, including women and children, and 31 injured in attacks by Haftar’s militias from Jan 9. to Feb. 20.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, with more than 1,000 lives lost in the violence.

