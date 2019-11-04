One Dead, 34 Injured in a Grenade Attack in Kashmir

A grenade attack has reportedly left one dead and at least 34 people injured in Indian-administered Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar.

The blast occurred on Hari Singh High Street in the centre of the city on Monday, Reuters cited unnamed Indian officials as saying.

The injured, including three Indian paramilitary forces, were admitted to hospital. One of them is in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kashmir has been split between India and Pakistan since it was partitioned in 1947. Both countries claim all of Kashmir and have fought three wars over the territory.





The people in the Muslim-majority want either a merger with Pakistan or full independence.

Earlier this year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked special rights for the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in a controversial move that angered both Pakistan, which controls parts of Kashmir, and the local population.

Following the move, India deployed troops to the region to stymie potential protests.

India has long accused Pakistan of training, arming and sending militants to Kashmir. Pakistan denies direct support but says it gives moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.

