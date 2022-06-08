One Killed, 10 Injured After Car Rams Into Crowd Outside Berlin Church

A car has plowed into crowds outside a church in the German capital, Berlin on Wednesday, 8 June.
At least one person was reported killed and 10 others injured in the incident which took place in the Charlottenburg area, western the country according to initial reports, German emergency services revealed.
🔴BREAKING: a car drove into a crowd in Berlin Charlottenburg. One person died and several others are injured (authorities).https://t.co/jWK7qOPcm5— Emmanuelle Chaze (@EmmanuelleChaze) June 8, 2022
