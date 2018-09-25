One Killed, 90 Injured as Israel Fires Live Ammunition at Protests in Gaza

Gaza border protests (Twitter)

A 21-year-old Palestinian was killed and 90 others were injured, on Monday evening, as Israeli forces fired live ammunition at protests in the northern besieged Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of Palestinian protesters took to the naval border fence in northern Gaza near Zikim beach to participate in a boat protest setting off from the Gaza seaport in an attempt to break the nearly 12-year-long siege.

Protesters were seen waving Palestinian flags and setting dozens of tires on fire into the sea as a part of the protest, while Israeli forces repeatedly fired live bullets and tear-gas bombs towards protesters and boats.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that a Palestinian, identified as Muhammad Fayiz Abu al-Sadeq, was shot and killed by Israeli forces.

The ministry confirmed that 90 other Palestinians were also injured; medical conditions of injured protesters remained unknown.

Sources added that a photojournalist, Muntaser al-Sawwaf, from the Anadolu Turkish news agency was, injured while covering protests, by an Israeli tear-gas bomb; al-Sawwaf's camera was also damaged by a live bullet.

As part of Israel's blockade of the coastal enclave since 2007, the Israeli army, citing security concerns, requires Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip to work within a limited "designated fishing zone," the exact limits of which are decided by the Israeli authorities and have historically fluctuated.

Many attempts have been made throughout the years to draw the public's attention to and break the on-going siege of the Gaza Strip whether via ships attempting to sail into Gaza or ships attempting to sail from Gaza.

