One Killed After Explosion on Baghdad-Kirkuk Highway in Iraq
At least one person was killed on Thursday by an explosion that went off along the Baghdad-Kirkuk highway in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province, according to a local police source.
“The explosion was caused by a roadside bomb planted along the highway,” Kirkuk Police Chief Ali Kamal said.
At least one civilian, he said, had been killed by the blast, while another three had been injured.
No group has claimed responsibility for planting the bomb, but the Iraqi authorities typically blame the ISIS terrorist group for such attacks.
Although officials in Baghdad say ISIS’s military presence in Iraq has been all but destroyed, it appears the notorious terror group still maintains an active presence in certain parts of the country, including Kirkuk.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
